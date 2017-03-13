Katy Perry 'did more than kiss a girl'

Katy Perry 'did more than kiss a girl'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

She achieved worldwide fame with her 2008 single 'I Kissed A Girl', but Katy admitted during a speech at the National Equality Award at the Human Rights Campaign Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend that, despite her strict religious upbringing, she "did more than that". She said: "I'm just a singer and songwriter, honestly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 1 min TerriB1 10
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 min Respect71 46,150
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 33 min guest 1,304
News Do gay men have a misogyny problem? 47 min Rainbow Kid 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 56 min Stop the Hate 25,156
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,238
News 'Gay Sex: A Raw Conversation' Presents a Much-N... 1 hr Charlie 1
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,893 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC