Italy court recognizes non-biological overseas gay adoption
" A court in Florence has recognized the overseas adoptions of children by at least two gay couples in rulings hailed by the gay rights community as a new step for Italy. The Tribunal for Minors recognized the British and U.S. adoptions as legal here, allowing the Italian citizenship of the parents to be passed on to the children.
