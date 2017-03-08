Italy court recognizes non-biological...

Italy court recognizes non-biological overseas gay adoption

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A court in Florence has recognized the overseas adoptions of children by at least two gay couples in rulings hailed by the gay rights community as a new step for Italy. The Tribunal for Minors recognized the British and U.S. adoptions as legal here, allowing the Italian citizenship of the parents to be passed on to the children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 56 min Mikey 11
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 1 hr Humanspirit 16
News Ex-Gay Therapy' Leader Dead at 70Dr. Joseph Nic... 1 hr Kasick of Pancakes 2
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr cpeter1313 45,606
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr Terra Firma 24,849
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 4 hr NE Jade 23
News The Latest: Parade organizers say gay group not... 4 hr Kasick of Pancakes 3
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC