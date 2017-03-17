'It was important to make our stance': Canberra couple refuses...
Canberra couple Rebecca Stones and Adam Duffy have been together for more than 10 years and have every intention of one day getting married. However, the pair are willing to wait potentially several more years before they tie the knot, declaring they won't get married until same-sex marriage is legalised in Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|13 min
|American Independent
|215
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|14 min
|payme
|5,328
|This show won't be a drag
|56 min
|FSU
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,301
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|4 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|140
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|4 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Osage Nation to decide whether to legalize gay ...
|4 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|46,088
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|8 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|107
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,124
|
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC