'It was important to make our stance': Canberra couple refuses...

44 min ago

Canberra couple Rebecca Stones and Adam Duffy have been together for more than 10 years and have every intention of one day getting married. However, the pair are willing to wait potentially several more years before they tie the knot, declaring they won't get married until same-sex marriage is legalised in Australia.

