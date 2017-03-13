Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Supreme Court Says Yes
It's not often that courts provide us with insight into sexual intercourse. But yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court shed some much-needed light on that topic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Biden Criticizes Trump's Decision To Revoke...
|10 min
|Tre H
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|Inquisitor
|46,155
|Sexual assault victimization disproportionately...
|32 min
|Oh No You Di-nt
|6
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|1 hr
|Doyle Doss
|13
|Do gay men have a misogyny problem?
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Major 'The Walking Dead' character will come ou...
|1 hr
|NE Jade
|6
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|carter county res...
|25,156
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC