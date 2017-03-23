International stars turn to gay bashing
There are 1 comment on the The Gleaner story from 17 hrs ago, titled International stars turn to gay bashing. In it, The Gleaner reports that:
Dancehall music was once painted as hate music by the homosexual community due to the fact that artistes were known to release music denouncing the homosexual lifestyle. Following several appearance cancellations overseas, players in the local music industry began to feel the pressure in their pockets as a result of a strong gay lobby.
#1 15 hrs ago
They're making the same mistake the evangelical fundamentalists made
They think there is some sort of organized 'gay lobby' to blame all their problems on
There's not one
They can neither win nor lose fighting imaginary battles
