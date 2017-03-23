International stars turn to gay bashing

International stars turn to gay bashing

There are 1 comment on the The Gleaner story from 17 hrs ago, titled International stars turn to gay bashing. In it, The Gleaner reports that:

Dancehall music was once painted as hate music by the homosexual community due to the fact that artistes were known to release music denouncing the homosexual lifestyle. Following several appearance cancellations overseas, players in the local music industry began to feel the pressure in their pockets as a result of a strong gay lobby.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Robin Hood

Alpharetta, GA

#1 15 hrs ago
They're making the same mistake the evangelical fundamentalists made
.
They think there is some sort of organized 'gay lobby' to blame all their problems on
.
There's not one
.
They can neither win nor lose fighting imaginary battles

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 min Rose_NoHo 5,398
News Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became... 4 min Scotty 71
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 21 min Judgement 25,253
News Gay 'Power Rangers' Character Will Be First Que... 38 min Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 1 hr Johnson 2,437
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,278
News Two Boxers Find Lust in the Ring in the Gay Sho... 1 hr Sargento 2
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 1 hr Sargento 35
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 12 hr Inquisitor 46,301
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC