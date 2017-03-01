Indianapolis Man Arrested for Threatening Orlando-Style Shooting at Gay Bar
Indianapolis man Brandon Savage was arrested for entering a local gay bar and attempting to rob the place while threatening an Orlando-style shooting. The Indy Channel reports that Savage called the police before he headed to Downtown Olly's bar on Sunday.
Read more at Unicorn Booty.
