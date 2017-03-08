There are on the GhanaWeb story from 9 hrs ago, titled I was a lesbian and my husband knows it - " Abena Ghana. In it, GhanaWeb reports that:

Ghanaian actress and a television show host, Cecilia Konamah, known in Ghana's showbiz industry as Abena Ghana, has confessed that she was once a lesbian and that she does not feel shy to tell the world about it - damn the consequence. Speaking on Hello FMs Entertainment show with Dave Hammer in Kumasi, the enchanting actress said she used to practice lesbianism but stopped three years ago - and that her husband is aware of her past sexual orientation.

