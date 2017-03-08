I was a lesbian and my husband knows ...

I was a lesbian and my husband knows it - " Abena Ghana

Ghanaian actress and a television show host, Cecilia Konamah, known in Ghana's showbiz industry as Abena Ghana, has confessed that she was once a lesbian

Ghanaian actress and a television show host, Cecilia Konamah, known in Ghana's showbiz industry as Abena Ghana, has confessed that she was once a lesbian and that she does not feel shy to tell the world about it - damn the consequence. Speaking on Hello FMs Entertainment show with Dave Hammer in Kumasi, the enchanting actress said she used to practice lesbianism but stopped three years ago - and that her husband is aware of her past sexual orientation.

Hockessin, DE

#1 8 hrs ago
And likes it I'm sure

The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#2 2 hrs ago
She appears to be in a relationship with a man presently. That doesn't mean her apparent bisexuality is her "past sexual orientation."

Sounds like someone threatened to out her, and she headed them off at the pass.

