I was a lesbian and my husband knows it - " Abena Ghana
There are 2 comments on the GhanaWeb story from 9 hrs ago, titled I was a lesbian and my husband knows it - " Abena Ghana. In it, GhanaWeb reports that:
Ghanaian actress and a television show host, Cecilia Konamah, known in Ghana's showbiz industry as Abena Ghana, has confessed that she was once a lesbian and that she does not feel shy to tell the world about it - damn the consequence. Speaking on Hello FMs Entertainment show with Dave Hammer in Kumasi, the enchanting actress said she used to practice lesbianism but stopped three years ago - and that her husband is aware of her past sexual orientation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
And likes it I'm sure
|
#2 2 hrs ago
She appears to be in a relationship with a man presently. That doesn't mean her apparent bisexuality is her "past sexual orientation."
Sounds like someone threatened to out her, and she headed them off at the pass.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|2 min
|Wondering
|6
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Wondering
|45,853
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|7 min
|Rainbow Kid
|122
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|7 min
|Wondering
|36
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|16 min
|June VanDerMark
|13,193
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|35 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|24,926
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC