There are 3 comments on the Daily Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled How to make her orgasm: Three sex lessons from lesbian womenHow to.... In it, Daily Star reports that:
Lesbians have more orgasms than straight women, so it seems that straight lads need to work a bit harder in the bedroom . According to a recent study from Chapman University, 86% of lesbian women almost always reached orgasm compared to just 65% of heterosexual girls.
#1 10 hrs ago
Str8 men do not give their female partners orgasms 65% of the time. That is an absurd claim. The summary must be including all the times the str8 women masturbate after he "prematurely" fell asleep.
#2 8 hrs ago
Gay men have orgasms 99% of the time when having sex with young little boys.
#3 6 hrs ago
Cite a source for that or we'll know you were speaking from personal experience or that you are otherwise projecting. Except you are to be referred to as "closet case" not as included in "gay men."
