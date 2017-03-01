There are on the Canada.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facilitating a Canadian same-sex divorce. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson of Las Vegas, fined $1,000 recently for signing a court order helping a lawyer friend divorce her same-sex spouse in Canada - without her partner knowing The Las Vegas judge looked over the relevant Canadian law, then issued a court order that would let her friend get a swift divorce in British Columbia - without the estranged lesbian wife having a say in the matter. Suffering from cancer, the lawyer had wanted to finalize the split before she passed away; the woman she'd married in Vancouver a decade earlier had other plans.

