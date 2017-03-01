How a Nevada judge landed in hot wate...

How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facilitating a Canadian same-sex divorce

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facilitating a Canadian same-sex divorce. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson of Las Vegas, fined $1,000 recently for signing a court order helping a lawyer friend divorce her same-sex spouse in Canada - without her partner knowing The Las Vegas judge looked over the relevant Canadian law, then issued a court order that would let her friend get a swift divorce in British Columbia - without the estranged lesbian wife having a say in the matter. Suffering from cancer, the lawyer had wanted to finalize the split before she passed away; the woman she'd married in Vancouver a decade earlier had other plans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fundie Sniffling

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
Another one for the "lesbians [or women] behaving badly" file.

http://blog.glad.org/2011/09/when-love-doesnt...

("It's not that we believed they were behaving badly because they were lesbians -- clearly, they were just people that had lost sight of their children's best interests as straight parents certainly do, but for some reason nearly all of these cases involve women and nearly all of them follow a sadly similar plot....")

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min TomInElPaso 45,233
News 'Beauty and the Beast' to debut Disney's first ... 4 min Real Men are GayBLT 7
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,126
News Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10) 1 hr Humanspirit 800
News Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing 1 hr Queer Sniffling 12
News How Gay Syrians Are Using Pride to Fight Intole... 1 hr Queer Sniffling 3
News The biological basis of being gay 3 hr Gay Peace on Earth 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr Strel 24,788
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC