Hope for the Same-Sex Attracted
There are 2 comments on the WFIL-AM Lafayette Hill story from 1 hr ago, titled Hope for the Same-Sex Attracted.
In the new movie Beauty and the Beast , Disney has created its first openly gay character. This has provoked anger in some Christians as well as fear.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,670
Location hidden
|
#1 45 min ago
One only needs to remember that Satan also inspired Harry Potter to attend Hogwarts. Most importantly, Noah had a T-Rex and a few other dinosaurs on the ark!
|
#2 6 min ago
Did Noah have any queers on the ark?
|
