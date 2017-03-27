Homicide victim was previously attacked at gay bar in 2011
A 46-year-old man who was stabbed to death this week in his downtown Madison apartment also was brutally attacked outside a gay bar in 2011 and became an advocate for LGBT victims of hate crimes. Andrew G. Nesbitt, who was gay, suffered multiple broken bones to his face following the attack on Christmas Eve 2011 in Oshkosh, said Kathy Flores, a statewide anti-violence coordinator for the LGBT advocacy group Diverse & Resilient.
