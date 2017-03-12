Having sex before work can make you like your job more, study finds
In a new study titled "From the Bedroom to the Office," researchers claim having sex either before work helps improve a person's job performance for 24 hours. At the same time, people who bring work home with them experience negative affects on their sex lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|43 min
|Terra Firma
|45,825
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Terra Firma
|24,914
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|42
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|1 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|80
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,252
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|7 hr
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|18
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|8 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|82
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC