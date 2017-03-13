Gunshots Fired at Tennessee Funeral A...

Gunshots Fired at Tennessee Funeral After Mourner Makes Anti-Gay Remark About Deceased

There are 2 comments on the Towleroad story from 17 hrs ago, titled Gunshots Fired at Tennessee Funeral After Mourner Makes Anti-Gay Remark About Deceased. In it, Towleroad reports that:

A brawl broke out and eight or nine gunshots were fired at the funeral of Charlotte Stallion , a lesbian who drove her car into the Mississippi River in an apparent suicide, according to the Commercial Appeal : This all began around 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Southwoods at 5485 Hacks Cross Road. Family and friends had gathered for the funeral of Stallion, who died recently after driving her car into the Mississippi River in an apparent suicide attempt.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Shirvell s Shrivel

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
I'd have thought "an armed funeral service is a polite funeral service." That's what the gun lobby likes to say, anyway.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#2 7 hrs ago
GAY people have the curious distinction of rising from the dead after 4 days in the tomb
.
Perhaps the gun toting guy was shooting his way to safety
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... 9 min Frogface Kate 17
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 55 min Faith Michigan 5,307
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 58 min Faith Michigan 25,133
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 1 hr TerriB1 211
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,275
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Wondering 45,985
News Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo... 3 hr Wondering 78
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 7 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 116
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,611,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC