Gunshots Fired at Tennessee Funeral After Mourner Makes Anti-Gay Remark About Deceased
There are 2 comments on the Towleroad story from 17 hrs ago, titled Gunshots Fired at Tennessee Funeral After Mourner Makes Anti-Gay Remark About Deceased. In it, Towleroad reports that:
A brawl broke out and eight or nine gunshots were fired at the funeral of Charlotte Stallion , a lesbian who drove her car into the Mississippi River in an apparent suicide, according to the Commercial Appeal : This all began around 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Southwoods at 5485 Hacks Cross Road. Family and friends had gathered for the funeral of Stallion, who died recently after driving her car into the Mississippi River in an apparent suicide attempt.
#1 12 hrs ago
I'd have thought "an armed funeral service is a polite funeral service." That's what the gun lobby likes to say, anyway.
#2 7 hrs ago
GAY people have the curious distinction of rising from the dead after 4 days in the tomb
Perhaps the gun toting guy was shooting his way to safety
