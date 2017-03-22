Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights
There are 5 comments on the New York Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights. In it, New York Post reports that:
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Wednesday said he wouldn't take the country "back to horse and buggy days" when asked if he would support the rights of gays and lesbians. "No one is looking to return us to horse and buggy days.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Post.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
My voting finger just told me Gorsuch is our next Republican President
.
Was that the sweet sound of snarling bigots jumping out the windows at Brian Brown's NOM anti-gay hate group headquarters? ;o)
|
#2 9 hrs ago
Not back to "horse and buggy" days, maybe just back to the Model T? Great typical non-answer from a Republicant.
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Said the colostomy bag with ears named 'Sick of Bigots and Morons'.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,692
Location hidden
|
#5 7 hrs ago
It is understandable that you feel a need to vent after the laughter and snickering done because of your "size".
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,692
Location hidden
|
#7 7 hrs ago
Don't post lyrics from songs your mother/sister sang to you through puberty, unless you want the whole world web to know your minuscule secret!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|4 hr
|Truth
|25
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Truth
|25,202
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|5 hr
|Truth
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Truth
|46,217
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|5 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|229
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|6 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,251
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|7 hr
|NE Jade
|11
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|pearl
|5,376
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC