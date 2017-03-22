Gorsuch explains his stance on gay ri...

There are 5 comments on the New York Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights. In it, New York Post reports that:

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Wednesday said he wouldn't take the country "back to horse and buggy days" when asked if he would support the rights of gays and lesbians. "No one is looking to return us to horse and buggy days.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 14 hrs ago
My voting finger just told me Gorsuch is our next Republican President
Was that the sweet sound of snarling bigots jumping out the windows at Brian Brown's NOM anti-gay hate group headquarters? ;o)

Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#2 9 hrs ago
Not back to "horse and buggy" days, maybe just back to the Model T? Great typical non-answer from a Republicant.

Machine Gun Sammy

Boston, MA

#3 9 hrs ago
Sick of Bigots and Morons wrote:
Not back to "horse and buggy" days, maybe just back to the Model T? Great typical non-answer from a Republicant.
Said the colostomy bag with ears named 'Sick of Bigots and Morons'.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

#5 7 hrs ago
Little Johnny wrote:
Back when my mother laughed
It is understandable that you feel a need to vent after the laughter and snickering done because of your "size".

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

#7 7 hrs ago
In the know wrote:
I know you're hung like a hamster:)
Don't post lyrics from songs your mother/sister sang to you through puberty, unless you want the whole world web to know your minuscule secret!

