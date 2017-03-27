GMFA need your help to raise 25k to make gay mena s sex lives safer
The GMFA, launched as Gay Men Fighting Aids on 31 March 1992, was founded by a group of men who were unhappy with the scant resources available for people like themselves, and receives no statutory funding. The appeal aims to raise A 25,000 so the charity and its 150 volunteers can continue their vital work, including HIV prevention and information advertising campaigns, and courses covering sex education and life skills.
