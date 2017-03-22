German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homo...

German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality convictions

There are 1 comment on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 14 hrs ago, titled German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality convictions. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill that would annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was applied zealously in post-World War II West Germany. The decision clears the way for compensation for those still alive who were among the 50,000 men convicted between 1949 and 1969 under the so-called Paragraph 175 outlawing sexual relations between men.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 10 hrs ago
We need to annul American political abuse against gays while Sugar Daddy Trump is being so generous tossing Trump Dollars around like rainbow glitter at a gay wedding
A $3,230.00 tax-free restitution check would come in mighty handy even if it's not nearly enough
I'm not greedy

