There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 14 hrs ago, titled German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality convictions. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill that would annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was applied zealously in post-World War II West Germany. The decision clears the way for compensation for those still alive who were among the 50,000 men convicted between 1949 and 1969 under the so-called Paragraph 175 outlawing sexual relations between men.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.