German Cabinet OKs plan to annul homosexuality convictions
Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill that would annul the convictions of thousands of gay men under a law criminalizing homosexuality that was applied zealously in post-World War II West Germany. The decision clears the way for compensation for those still alive who were among the 50,000 men convicted between 1949 and 1969 under the so-called Paragraph 175 outlawing sexual relations between men.
#1 10 hrs ago
We need to annul American political abuse against gays while Sugar Daddy Trump is being so generous tossing Trump Dollars around like rainbow glitter at a gay wedding
A $3,230.00 tax-free restitution check would come in mighty handy even if it's not nearly enough
I'm not greedy
