Gaymoji: A new language for that search
There are 1 comment on the Sydney Morning Herald story from 1 hr ago, titled Gaymoji: A new language for that search. In it, Sydney Morning Herald reports that:
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
|
#1 58 min ago
Following Wondering, I bemoan the imaginary fact that heterosexual characters are over-represented in "gaymoji."
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Respect71
|46,060
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|4 min
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|135
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|Sassy 2
|5,320
|State senator responds to critics with GIF of d...
|21 min
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|43 min
|guest
|1,298
|Language Police At Fancypants College Deem The ...
|1 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|3
|Beauty and the Beast's Big Gay Nightmare
|1 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|6
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|1 hr
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|105
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|25,124
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC