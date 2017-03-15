There are on the Sydney Morning Herald story from 1 hr ago, titled Gaymoji: A new language for that search. In it, Sydney Morning Herald reports that:

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.