Gay vets group says kicked out of Bos...

Gay vets group says kicked out of Boston St. Patrick's parade

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

The color guard for LGBT veterans group OutVets marches down Broadway during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston, Massachusetts March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter A gay veterans' group that marched in the past two editions of Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade said the event's organizers have voted to exclude them from the march, reigniting a fight over cultural inclusion in the annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min Truth 45,481
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 12 min Strel 24,835
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 1 hr Just Think 61,387
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,196
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... 2 hr TheReligionOfPeac... 12
News Man hurls anti-gay slurs, stabs two men at Broo... 3 hr Bruce 2
News Oklahoma prison inmate accused of extorting gay... 4 hr Lets Get This Str... 3
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 7 hr NE Jade 11
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC