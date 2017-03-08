Gay vets group says kicked out of Boston St. Patrick's parade

The color guard for LGBT veterans group OutVets marches down Broadway during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston, Massachusetts March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter A gay veterans' group that marched in the past two editions of Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade said the event's organizers have voted to exclude them from the march, reigniting a fight over cultural inclusion in the annual event.

