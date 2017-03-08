Gay Students at Oregon High School Re...

Gay Students at Oregon High School Received Death Threat in Gender-Neutral Bathroom

Gay students at Grant High School in Portland, Oregon received a death threat in a gender-neutral restroom in late February and the school's administration is under fire from students for their neglect in responding to the hateful message. Read the message: "The fagots who use this restroom are going to burn in hell.

Chicago, IL

