Gay Students at Oregon High School Received Death Threat in Gender-Neutral Bathroom
Gay students at Grant High School in Portland, Oregon received a death threat in a gender-neutral restroom in late February and the school's administration is under fire from students for their neglect in responding to the hateful message. Read the message: "The fagots who use this restroom are going to burn in hell.
