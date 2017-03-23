'Gay sounding' workers discriminated when applying for high-level jobs - study
Both "gay sounding" men and "butch sounding" women miss out on top jobs because of the sound of their voices, according to a new study. According to the study by University of Surrey in the UK, gay men and women face discrimination when seeking senior leadership positions owing to the sound of their voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|Wondering
|5,416
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|Wondering
|46,328
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|8 min
|Tre H
|86
|Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07)
|18 min
|Junket
|217,515
|Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became...
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|79
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Strel
|25,265
|Ben Carson Warns Gay Couples Against Pushing Ba... (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Monsantos Mexico
|78
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC