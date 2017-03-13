'Gay Sex: A Raw Conversation' Present...

'Gay Sex: A Raw Conversation' Presents a Much-Needed Discussion to New Yorkers

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Unicorn Booty

Hornet, the world's premier gay social network, is preparing to host an insightful and provocative conversation on what sex without condoms means to gay men. The panel will take place at The Cock in New York City on Tuesday, March 22. Large numbers of gay men engage in sex without condoms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 min Charlie 25,149
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 46 min Doyle 9
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 46,132
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 6 hr The Troll Stopper 221
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 6 hr Blazing Star 105
News Major 'The Walking Dead' character will come ou... 11 hr TomInElPaso 4
News State senator responds to critics with GIF of d... 11 hr Frogface Kate 15
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 15 hr Tre H 5,331
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC