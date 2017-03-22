Gay rights group praises Oklahoma Senate for derailing bills
Two bills that opponents say have led to boycotts in other states and could jeopardize Oklahoma's ability to attract major sporting events have been derailed in the Oklahoma Senate. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 25-18 on Thursday against a bill that would have prohibited cities and towns from enacting ordinances that protect gay people from discrimination in housing and employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|22 min
|Frogface Kate
|17
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|37 min
|Strel
|25,219
|Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|12
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|46,228
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,263
|Who Does This Tennessee Lesbian Couple Think Bu... (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Huge Johnny
|27
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|4 hr
|Huge Johnny
|9
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|6 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|26
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC