Gay rights group praises Oklahoma Senate for derailing bills

Two bills that opponents say have led to boycotts in other states and could jeopardize Oklahoma's ability to attract major sporting events have been derailed in the Oklahoma Senate. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 25-18 on Thursday against a bill that would have prohibited cities and towns from enacting ordinances that protect gay people from discrimination in housing and employment.

