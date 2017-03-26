Gay 'Power Rangers' Character Will Be...

Gay 'Power Rangers' Character Will Be First Queer High-Budget Movie Superhero

Since majority don't really know each other, they get a good idea of who they are surrounding the campfire. Trini, the Yellow Ranger , eventually comes to terms with her sexual orientation and is accepted by all the other characters, said director Dean Israelite .

