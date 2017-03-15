Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-fo...

Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case

There are 2 comments on the Washington Blade story from 19 hrs ago, titled Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

Police said they targeted Silverthorne for the sting after learning through sources that he was allegedly distributing meth through a gay sex hook-up website in exchange for sexual encounters. The Washington Post reported that a prosecutor identified the site in court on Monday as Bare Back Real Time.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Pope Closet Emeritus

Philadelphia, PA

#1 15 hrs ago
In that photo he has all his teeth. The defense attorney in me thus wonders, "What meth?"

Perhaps I could exchange moldy puns for sexual encounters....

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The New Gay World

Alpharetta, GA

#2 8 hrs ago
We're acting too much like straight people (disgusting)
.
We need to draw the line somewhere
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min TomInElPaso 45,955
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 7 min Truth 25,096
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 13 min Rose_NoHo 5,293
News Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo... 26 min Truth 74
News North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga... 30 min NE Jade 6
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 34 min Wondering 13
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 55 min Abamdoned memories 104
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 1 hr INFIDEL 206
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 112
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC