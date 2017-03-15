Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
There are 2 comments on the Washington Blade story from 19 hrs ago, titled Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
Police said they targeted Silverthorne for the sting after learning through sources that he was allegedly distributing meth through a gay sex hook-up website in exchange for sexual encounters. The Washington Post reported that a prosecutor identified the site in court on Monday as Bare Back Real Time.
#1 15 hrs ago
In that photo he has all his teeth. The defense attorney in me thus wonders, "What meth?"
Perhaps I could exchange moldy puns for sexual encounters....
#2 8 hrs ago
We're acting too much like straight people (disgusting)
.
We need to draw the line somewhere
