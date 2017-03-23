Gay couple say denied house
There are 3 comments on the ANSA.it story from 15 hrs ago, titled Gay couple say denied house. In it, ANSA.it reports that:
Turin, March 23 - A gay couple in Turin said Thursday they had been denied a house to rent because they are gay. "Discrimination is not an abstract concept.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at ANSA.it.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
This news story takes place in Turin, ITALY
.
Yes; Louise; in spite of dumbass evangelical fundamentalist claims; the Roman Empire is still in business ;o)
.
If these two guys continue to be treated as lepers; then it's time for GAYS to boycott Roman Chariots
http://sportsmaza.com/wp-content/uploads/2015...
|
#2 13 hrs ago
The owner was afraid the couple might redecorate the place in a tasteful, urbane melange of off whites and corals.
|
#3 13 hrs ago
What does Rick Perry have to say? I should have held my commentary pending his remembering to weigh in here.
Oops.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'They weren't violent, I'm lucky': Muslims on h... (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Cecil Rhodes
|5
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|46,235
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|No Surprise
|5,379
|Would you believe that the U.S. has ~2.74% of i...
|3 hr
|misbehaved
|2
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|4 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|30
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|4 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|9
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Terra Firma
|25,219
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|9 hr
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights
|10 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC