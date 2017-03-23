Gay couple say denied house

Gay couple say denied house

There are 3 comments on the ANSA.it story from 15 hrs ago, titled Gay couple say denied house. In it, ANSA.it reports that:

Turin, March 23 - A gay couple in Turin said Thursday they had been denied a house to rent because they are gay. "Discrimination is not an abstract concept.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 14 hrs ago
This news story takes place in Turin, ITALY
.
Yes; Louise; in spite of dumbass evangelical fundamentalist claims; the Roman Empire is still in business ;o)
.
If these two guys continue to be treated as lepers; then it's time for GAYS to boycott Roman Chariots
http://sportsmaza.com/wp-content/uploads/2015...

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#2 13 hrs ago
The owner was afraid the couple might redecorate the place in a tasteful, urbane melange of off whites and corals.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#3 13 hrs ago
What does Rick Perry have to say? I should have held my commentary pending his remembering to weigh in here.

Oops.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'They weren't violent, I'm lucky': Muslims on h... (Jun '16) 1 hr Cecil Rhodes 5
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr tbird19482 46,235
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 hr No Surprise 5,379
Would you believe that the U.S. has ~2.74% of i... 3 hr misbehaved 2
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 4 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 30
News First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho... 4 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 9
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr Terra Firma 25,219
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... 9 hr Frogface Kate 16
News Gorsuch explains his stance on gay rights 10 hr Frankie Rizzo 11
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,757 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC