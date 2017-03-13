Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO
There are 1 comment on the Philadelphia Gay News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Four to be honored at Black-Tie GayBINGO. In it, Philadelphia Gay News reports that:
AIDS Fund's monthly GayBINGO event will honor community contributions in a more formal setting this month with the 18th-annual Black-Tie GayBINGO! The March 25 event will feature cocktails, dinner, six bingo games, a silent auction and entertainment from hosts and drag performers the Bingo Verifying Divas. AIDS Fund will honor Holder for his volunteer work with the organization.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Even the regular GayBINGO nights throughout the year are a pretty tough ticket.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|34 min
|EdmondWA
|127
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|46,017
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|86
|North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga...
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|15
|He's a straight man, but straight women won't d...
|1 hr
|Trump the Groper
|2
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Trump the Groper
|13
|Sexual assault victimization disproportionately...
|2 hr
|Trump the Groper
|2
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|River Tam
|25,137
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC