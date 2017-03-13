Former Christchurch private school st...

Former Christchurch private school students start gay, bixsexual, transgender support group

The 32-year-old is the youngest-ever president of Christ's College Old Boys' Association, and suspects he is also its first openly gay one. Through the formation of the College Tuis, a new group dedicated to gay, bisexual and transgender former Christ's College students, the partner at law firm Wynn Williams hopes the school's current rainbow students will have it easier than he did.

Chicago, IL

