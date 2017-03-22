First openly gay Texas A&M student president hopes to improve
There are 5 comments on the MySanAntonio.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled First openly gay Texas A&M student president hopes to improve. In it, MySanAntonio.com reports that:
Texas A&M's newly-elected student body president Bobby Brooks, a junior from Belton, Texas, poses for a portrait in front of the War Hymn Monument on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Houston. less Texas A&M's newly-elected student body president Bobby Brooks, a junior from Belton, Texas, poses for a portrait in front of the War Hymn Monument on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Houston.
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
13,157
#1 12 hrs ago
Nice article. Standard San Antonio buttholes in the comment section.
#4 11 hrs ago
Sounds like it's time for one troll's nap. They are getting a little fussy.
#5 3 hrs ago
How many little boys have you tried to molest this year alone?
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,693
Location hidden
#6 1 hr ago
I don't know what happened to you that damaged your psyche so badly that you have to hang on the gay threads all day, changing names/locations and posting like a 15 year old angry brat. Your maturity is so stunted that it is beyond pathetic. You are a grown adult, well into your late 50's with evidently no life or even a sense of identity. It must suck to be you, but this outlet you have found will not be here forever. You need to venture out and make some sort of connection out in the world to replace Topix. You are beyond mentally fragile/damaged/challenged and most everyone on here has come to recognize your idiocy, no matter what name you chose.
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
13,157
#7 20 min ago
You're already serving 8 to 10 for that stuff, stop trying to drag others into your sewer.
