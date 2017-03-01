First gay Disney character sparks ent...

First gay Disney character sparks enthusiasm amongst Disney fans-Megan O'shea- Sutton High School

News broke on Monday 1st March that Josh Gad's character in Beauty and the Beast, Lefou, will be the first confirmed gay character to appear in one of their films. I asked young people what they thought about this step forward for Disney.

News broke on Monday 1st March that Josh Gad's character in Beauty and the Beast, Lefou, will be the first confirmed gay character to appear in one of their films. I asked young people what they thought about this step forward for Disney.

Marcavage s Emission

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
The One Million Moms phone tree will burn up at least five mobile minutes over this as it springs into action, so watch out.
