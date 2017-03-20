Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming advocates
In a June 25, 2015 file photo, John Becker, 30, of Silver Spring, Md., waves a rainbow flag in support of gay marriage outside of the Supreme Court in Washington. LGBT advocates are questioning the Trump administration's quiet deletion of questions on sexuality from two federal surveys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|27 min
|Chriss
|5,349
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|43 min
|Christaliban
|2
|Nevada lawmaker seeks ban on anti-gay clinical ...
|56 min
|Humanspirit
|3
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|2 hr
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a ...
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Michele Bachmann Clinic: Where You Can Pray Awa... (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Sandra
|55
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|TomInElPaso
|46,165
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Truth
|25,163
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|4 hr
|Doyle Doss
|34
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC