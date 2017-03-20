Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, ...

Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming advocates

Federal surveys trim LGBT questions, alarming advocates

Combined with the withdrawal of another planned survey evaluating the effectiveness of a homelessness project for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth, the moves have alarmed watchdogs who worry they may point to a manipulation of government data collection to serve the ideology of a government they view as hostile to their causes. "In an age when LGBT rights are such a part of the national discussion, the Trump administration is choosing to not only ignore us but erase us from the discussion," said Laura Durso, vice president of the LGBT Research and Communications Project at the Center for American Progress, a nonprofit liberal advocacy group.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
Nobody needs to know what biologically ineffective ways you've developed to manifest procreation.

Did I just say you were maladjusted? Yeah. You'd complain about that too. You should be THANKFUL if the government isn't documenting your behavior.
