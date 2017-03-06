Ex-Porn Star Danny Wylde Talks About Gay Stigma and Persistent Boners
In an interview with the Independent , former porn star Christopher Zeidschegg opened up about facing anti-gay stigma and erections severe enough to land him in the hospital. Zeidschegg said he ran into trouble when he tried to crossover from gay porn to straight porn.
