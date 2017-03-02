Ex-Indianapolis Mayor Peterson leaving Lilly executive post
The Indianapolis-based drugmaker announced Thursday that Peterson was stepping down at the end of March to pursue personal business interests and volunteer activities. Peterson has been Lilly's senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications since mid-2009.
#1 15 hrs ago
Perhaps Peterson is planning a run for governor of Indiana
Experienced candidates are hard to come by; so this could be Indiana's last shot at joining civilization
