Ex-Gay Therapy' Leader Dead at 70Dr. ...

Ex-Gay Therapy' Leader Dead at 70Dr. Joseph Nicolosi played prominent role in ex-gay movement.

There are 2 comments on the The Daily Beast story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ex-Gay Therapy' Leader Dead at 70Dr. Joseph Nicolosi played prominent role in ex-gay movement.. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:

Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, a co-founder of the National Association for Research & Therapy of Homosexuality and a prominent figure in the ex-gay movement, has passed away, the Thomas Aquinas Psychological Clinic, where he served as clinical director, confirmed to The Daily Beast. Nicolosi, 70, was a practitioner of conversion or reparative therapy, treatments intended to change a person's sexual orientation that have been widely denounced by major medical associations-including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Psychological Association-and banned by legislation in five states: Vermont, Oregon, New Jersey, Illinois, and California.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

cpeter1313

“Reality is better than truth.”

Since: Nov 09

46,459

Indianapolis

#1 11 hrs ago
Good. I hope it was painful. His quackery caused distress and unnecessary suffering to a lot of people.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kasick of Pancakes

Philadelphia, PA

#2 11 hrs ago
You know that on his deathbed his last flicker of a thought was about Josh Hartnett in a speedo. As mine will be if I still have my wits about me.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 min Strel 24,863
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 12 min Wondering 45,668
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 18 min June VanDerMark 13,178
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 24 min EdmondWA 24
News 'Walking Dead's' Daryl Dixon was almost a gay c... 34 min NE Jade 3
News The Latest: Parade organizers say gay group not... 1 hr Wondering 4
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 1 hr cpeter1313 19
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC