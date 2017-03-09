There are on the The Daily Beast story from 13 hrs ago, titled Ex-Gay Therapy' Leader Dead at 70Dr. Joseph Nicolosi played prominent role in ex-gay movement.. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:

Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, a co-founder of the National Association for Research & Therapy of Homosexuality and a prominent figure in the ex-gay movement, has passed away, the Thomas Aquinas Psychological Clinic, where he served as clinical director, confirmed to The Daily Beast. Nicolosi, 70, was a practitioner of conversion or reparative therapy, treatments intended to change a person's sexual orientation that have been widely denounced by major medical associations-including the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Psychological Association-and banned by legislation in five states: Vermont, Oregon, New Jersey, Illinois, and California.

