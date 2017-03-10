There are on the Religion News Service story from 10 hrs ago, titled Ex-gay pioneer Joseph Nicolosi is dead. That's good news for LGBT people he hurt.. In it, Religion News Service reports that:

When I learned on Wednesday that "ex-gay therapy" pioneer Joseph Nicolosi had died, my first response was, "Thank God." And not like, "Thank God, he's in a better place."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Religion News Service.