Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay s...

Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Beauty and the Beast

There are 9 comments on the South China Morning Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Beauty and the Beast. In it, South China Morning Post reports that:

Star who voices a character in Disney's live-action remake of classic tale makes light of fuss over a moment at end of film , but it's been restricted in Russia, censored in Malaysia and banned in Alabama Ewan McGregor thinks the controversy surrounding Disney's first "exclusively gay moment" is a little silly. He stopped by American TV's the Late Show on Monday night and the actor who plays the candlestick Lumiere in the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie made light of the minor brouhaha that's unfolded ever since director Bill Condon told Attitude magazine that the character Le Fou was gay in the new adaptation.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,661

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
Paul wrote:
Sickening
Oh seriously, you used to post as a Girl Scout who sold cookies while not wear any underwear. Besides, were you really planning on attending the showing of Beauty and the Beast? You will have to wait until the movie is released on DVD, as you can't leave your institutionalized "retreat".

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,661

Location hidden
#4 10 hrs ago
*wearing*
Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,454

Kansas City, MO.

#5 9 hrs ago
This is just too funny! People worry about 2 guys dancing at the end of the movie. BUT all the way through the movie it's about a girl and a beast having a fling! Beastiality . ROTFL!

Paul

Hockessin, DE

#6 8 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
This is just too funny! People worry about 2 guys dancing at the end of the movie. BUT all the way through the movie it's about a girl and a beast having a fling! Beastiality . ROTFL!
Nobody is worried about it dumass. They just don't like it.

Bubba Cooder

Alpharetta, GA

#7 6 hrs ago
Paul wrote:
Nobody is worried about it dumass. They just don't like it.
Would you like it better if the fairy princes tongue-waggle kisses the beast and he turns into a handsome GAY prince wearing a figleaf two sizes too small?

Girl Scout Fan

Dallas, TX

#9 4 hrs ago
NE Jade wrote:
Oh seriously, you used to post as a Girl Scout who sold cookies while not wear any underwear. Besides, were you really planning on attending the showing of Beauty and the Beast? You will have to wait until the movie is released on DVD, as you can't leave your institutionalized "retreat".
I like them underwearless Girl Scouts, they have the most delectable cookies !!!

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#10 2 hrs ago
All the attention this movie is getting about the gay crap is not going to help the movie sales. Disney animated movies are usually block busters. I doubt this one will be.
Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,676

Appleton WI

#11 55 min ago
Paul wrote:
Nobody is worried about it dumass. They just don't like it.
"Dumasses" who just don't like it, have the option of just not watching it.

if you don't like slasher/bloodfest type movies, don't watch them.... If you don't like movies about evil robots, don't watch them... if you don't like movies where animated characters of the same gender dance with each other, don't watch them. SIMPLE... even for "dumasses."

BANNING movies because some people don't like them is an extreme and ridiculous overreaction.

Anybody that has that extreme of a reaction to such a thing is in desperate need of therapy. In fact, flipping out about two male cartoon characters dancing is SO EXTREMELY NUTS and paranoid, it suggests that much more than therapy is needed. It suggests institutionalization and heavy medication is needed.
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#12 41 min ago
Tre H wrote:
BANNING movies because some people don't like them is an extreme and ridiculous overreaction.
I kind of agree but gays boycott everything and wish they were capable of banning or shutting down
places of business that they don't see eye to eye with.

I wouldn't go to see this movie if it were free.
