South China Morning Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Beauty and the Beast.

Star who voices a character in Disney's live-action remake of classic tale makes light of fuss over a moment at end of film , but it's been restricted in Russia, censored in Malaysia and banned in Alabama Ewan McGregor thinks the controversy surrounding Disney's first "exclusively gay moment" is a little silly. He stopped by American TV's the Late Show on Monday night and the actor who plays the candlestick Lumiere in the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie made light of the minor brouhaha that's unfolded ever since director Bill Condon told Attitude magazine that the character Le Fou was gay in the new adaptation.

