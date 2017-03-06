Emmerdale's latest prison attack sparks 180 complaints
An episode of Emmerdale which saw a character homophobically abused and taunted over the suicide of his father has sparked a storm of complaints. Character Aaron Dingle has been suffering homophobic abuse in prison since the other inmates found out he is gay, and he has also been victimised as the son of convicted paedophile Gordon Livesy who hanged himself in the jail in 2016.
