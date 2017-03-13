Emma Watson plays down Beauty and the Beasta s a gay momenta

Emma Watson plays down Beauty and the...

Emma Watson plays down Beauty and the Beast's a gay moment

Read more: Gay Times

Your new Belle, Emma Watson, has played down reports over Beauty and the Beast's 'gay moment,' which happens at the end of the live-action remake. Gaston's side-kick LeFou - played by Josh Gad - has a very brief moment in the final scene where he dances with another man.

