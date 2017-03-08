Donald Trump to appoint out gay man a...

Donald Trump to appoint out gay man as NATO ambassador

There are 1 comment on the Gay Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump to appoint out gay man as NATO ambassador. In it, Gay Times reports that:

The 45th President of the United States is to welcome diplomat Richard Grenell to one of the highest positions within his administration, according to Bloomberg . The 50-year-old, who previously worked as a spokesperson at the United Nations, is set to become Trump's ambassador to NATO after publicly backing him throughout his presidential campaign.

kevin

Philadelphia, PA

#1 13 hrs ago
Hopefully to a middle eastern country.

