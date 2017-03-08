Donald Trump to appoint out gay man as NATO ambassador
There are 1 comment on the Gay Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump to appoint out gay man as NATO ambassador.
The 45th President of the United States is to welcome diplomat Richard Grenell to one of the highest positions within his administration, according to Bloomberg . The 50-year-old, who previously worked as a spokesperson at the United Nations, is set to become Trump's ambassador to NATO after publicly backing him throughout his presidential campaign.
#1 13 hrs ago
Hopefully to a middle eastern country.
