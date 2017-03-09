Documentary 'The Freedom to Marry' chronicles the long road for gay rights
When it first came together, the documentary "The Freedom to Marry" probably looked like something of a victory lap. A chance to celebrate the individuals whose decades of work on the fight for marriage equality led to the 2015 Supreme Court ruling making it legal for gay people to marry in all 50 states.
