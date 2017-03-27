Doctor Who's Pearl Mackie to play Tim...

Doctor Who's Pearl Mackie to play Time Lord's first openly gay companion

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

Bringing you the best journalism, comment and analysis in Scotland, wherever and whenever you need it, in any format. AD-FREE subscriptions now available too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 18 min Ex-Lesbian River 62
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Ex-Lesbian River 25,329
News All Male, All Nude invites you to the Bible Bel... 1 hr NOM s Waffle House 1
News Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants 2 hr NOM s Waffle House 11
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 2 hr NOM s Waffle House 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 1,349
News New York Officers Accused of Arresting Queer Me... 4 hr Frankie Rizzo 29
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr Frankie Rizzo 46,532
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 10 hr Wondering 147
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC