Different for Girls: a lesbian series that dramatises sex and life
As all fans of The L-Word know, lesbian drama is not a genre, it's life. And web series Different for Girls does not disappoint: it offers complete emotional involvement from the first moments, with an in-your-face vomiting scene as Cam clocks that it might be more than a hangover upsetting her stomach, and potentially upsetting her renewed relationship with Fran.
