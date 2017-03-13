Different for Girls: a lesbian series that dramatises sex and life

As all fans of The L-Word know, lesbian drama is not a genre, it's life. And web series Different for Girls does not disappoint: it offers complete emotional involvement from the first moments, with an in-your-face vomiting scene as Cam clocks that it might be more than a hangover upsetting her stomach, and potentially upsetting her renewed relationship with Fran.

