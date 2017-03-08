Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride Posted at
It may be cold outside today, but Worcester has a warm message for the gay veterans needlessly jerked around by the troglodytes in charge of South Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade: Throw on your coats and come march in Worcester. The Heart of the Commonwealth would be honored to have you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|23 min
|Faith Michigan
|77
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|41 min
|Stop the Hate
|24,908
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|59 min
|Inquisitor
|1,252
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|2 hr
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|18
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|3 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|82
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|45,820
|'Walking Dead's' Daryl Dixon was almost a gay c...
|8 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC