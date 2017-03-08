Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, ...

Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

It may be cold outside today, but Worcester has a warm message for the gay veterans needlessly jerked around by the troglodytes in charge of South Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade: Throw on your coats and come march in Worcester. The Heart of the Commonwealth would be honored to have you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 23 min Faith Michigan 77
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 41 min Stop the Hate 24,908
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 59 min Inquisitor 1,252
News Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo... 2 hr Mitt s Airtight D... 18
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 3 hr The Troll Stopper 82
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 45,820
News 'Walking Dead's' Daryl Dixon was almost a gay c... 8 hr Frankie Rizzo 16
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC