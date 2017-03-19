Democrats cede the airwaves in Gorsuc...

Democrats cede the airwaves in Gorsuch fight

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

This upcoming Monday, Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch will be go before the Judiciary Committee as they review his record and consider his nomination. For the health of our democracy now is the time for these legislators to put duty and patriotism before partisanship, to reject extremism and to stand against a lifetime appointment of a right-wing judge to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State senator responds to critics with GIF of d... 6 min Abrahammock Relig... 14
News Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge... 56 min YouDidntBuildThat 219
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr The Troll Stopper 25,127
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,302
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Inquisitor 46,129
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 4 hr Tre H 5,332
News Ewan McGregor jokes: - a lot of gay sex' in Bea... 4 hr TominELPaso 18
News Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter... 6 hr Da Man 8
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,671,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC