Dan Stevens explains Beauty and the Beast's LGBT appeal
Dan Stevens believes the lead characters in 'Beauty and the Beast' are popular with the LGBT community because of the discrimination they face. The 34-year-old actor stars as The Beast opposite Emma Watson in the new Disney movie and has revealed why he believes his on-screen character and Belle are both well liked by the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|8 min
|cpeter1313
|782
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|36 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,210
|Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ...
|1 hr
|Queer Logic
|6
|Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go...
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|44
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|21
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,111
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC