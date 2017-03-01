Dan Stevens explains Beauty and the B...

Dan Stevens explains Beauty and the Beast's LGBT appeal

Dan Stevens believes the lead characters in 'Beauty and the Beast' are popular with the LGBT community because of the discrimination they face. The 34-year-old actor stars as The Beast opposite Emma Watson in the new Disney movie and has revealed why he believes his on-screen character and Belle are both well liked by the community.

