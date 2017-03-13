Court: Discrimination against gay workers not prohibited44 minutes ago

Court: Discrimination against gay wor...

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled 2-1 that a 1964 civil rights law doesn't protect against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation. Jameka Evans sued her former employer, Georgia Regional Hospital in Savannah, alleging she was discriminated against and effectively forced from her job as a security guard because she is a lesbian and didn't conform to gender norms.

Fairness for All

Alpharetta, GA

#1 7 hrs ago
As soon as we stack congress with Democrats; we'll have equality in the workplace
.
Its just a matter of time; less than two years from now ;o)
Vote GOP

North Little Rock, AR

#2 5 hrs ago
Fairness for All wrote:
As soon as we stack congress with Democrats; we'll have equality in the workplace
.
Its just a matter of time; less than two years from now ;o)
Dumbocrats can't win elections, look at Hillary, she had almost 3 million more votes and still lost!!!

LMFAO:)

The Wheeze of Trump

Philadelphia, PA

#3 5 hrs ago
If I were to read the '64 Act very narrowly I still cannot imagine how it does not cover discrimination people face when transitioning from one sex to another. It is difficult to imagine more explicit discrimination based on sex than that. So that should take care of the "t" in lgbt.

And even if court interpretations do not rule that the '64 Act covers sexual orientation, again it would clearly seem to cover "adherence to gender norms," as that is clearly about the sex of the individual.

So maybe butch gay guys or feminine lesbians can't make a claim based on that civil rights act.... We're going to eventually get federal employment and housing protections based on sexual orientation.
