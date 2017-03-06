Court decides to censure, not remove ...

Court decides to censure, not remove anti-gay marriage judge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

In this Oct. 21, 2014, file photo, Marvin Witt, left, and Mike Romero are married by nondenominational chaplain Pamela RW Kandt in downtown Casper, Wyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min Truth 45,404
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 10 min Donald 12
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 11 min Truth 24,831
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 1 hr Donald 3
News Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness 1 hr Donald 6
News Naked Men Were the Lifetime Passion of Late Gay... 1 hr Donald 4
News Texas lieutenant governor calls on Christians t... 6 hr Maggie Gallaghers... 9
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC