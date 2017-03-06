Court decides to censure, not remove anti-gay marriage judge
In this Oct. 21, 2014, file photo, Marvin Witt, left, and Mike Romero are married by nondenominational chaplain Pamela RW Kandt in downtown Casper, Wyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|Truth
|45,404
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|10 min
|Donald
|12
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|Truth
|24,831
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|1 hr
|Donald
|3
|Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness
|1 hr
|Donald
|6
|Naked Men Were the Lifetime Passion of Late Gay...
|1 hr
|Donald
|4
|Texas lieutenant governor calls on Christians t...
|6 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC