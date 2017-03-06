Court decides to censure, not remove anti-gay marriage judge
A small-town judge who says her religious beliefs prevent her from presiding over same-sex marriages was publicly censured by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday. But while the court said her conduct undermines the integrity of the judicial system, it does not warrant removal from the bench.
