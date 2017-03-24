Comet Pizza gunman pleads guilty

There are 2 comments on the Washington Blade story from 14 hrs ago, titled Comet Pizza gunman pleads guilty. In it, Washington Blade reports that:

A North Carolina man arrested in December for entering D.C.'s gay owned Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant with an assault rifle pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to charges of interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition and assault with a dangerous weapon. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's office dropped a third charge against defendant Edgar Maddison Welch - possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Christsharians on the DL

Philadelphia, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
IMO, that photo screams "14 year old common law wife and ready to become a spree shooter to stop child sex trafficking that isn't within his congregation."

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,478

Kansas City, MO.

#2 20 min ago
The idiot won't pull that stupid stunt no more. Held in jail, not going anywhere until July then it may be 10 yrs in prison! GOOD! BTW, he declined a jury trial. Good again, not wasting the taxpayers money. Boys and their toys will get them in trouble!

Chicago, IL

