Washington Blade story from 14 hrs ago, titled Comet Pizza gunman pleads guilty.

A North Carolina man arrested in December for entering D.C.'s gay owned Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant with an assault rifle pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to charges of interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition and assault with a dangerous weapon. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's office dropped a third charge against defendant Edgar Maddison Welch - possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

