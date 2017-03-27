Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors

Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors

There are 2 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 11 hrs ago, titled Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

Columbus City Council on Monday approved legislation that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth. Such therapies go by names such as "conversion therapy," "reparative therapy" or "ex-gay therapy."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

cpeter1313

“Reality is better than truth.”

Since: Nov 09

46,597

Indianapolis

#1 10 hrs ago
It should be illegal everywhere. It's not therapy, it hasn't "cured" a single gay person, and it can cause harrowing damage to the victim. The APA condemns it, and most of its practitioners don't even have a psych degree.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 9 hrs ago
A person's sexual orientation or gender identity cannot be changed. The real problem is homophobia and transphobia.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr River Tam 46,375
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr carter county res... 25,289
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 3 hr No Surprise 5,417
News Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07) 6 hr Junket 217,519
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 7 hr June VanDerMark 13,288
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 7 hr Johnny 119
Best Gay Dating Apps 7 hr Ronald 5
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 9 hr cpeter1313 33
News Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became... 12 hr Imprtnrd 81
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC