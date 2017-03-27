There are on the On Top Magazine story from 11 hrs ago, titled Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors. In it, On Top Magazine reports that:

Columbus City Council on Monday approved legislation that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth. Such therapies go by names such as "conversion therapy," "reparative therapy" or "ex-gay therapy."

