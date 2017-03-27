Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors
There are 2 comments on the On Top Magazine story from 11 hrs ago, titled Columbus Bans 'Ex-Gay' Therapy To Minors.
Columbus City Council on Monday approved legislation that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth. Such therapies go by names such as "conversion therapy," "reparative therapy" or "ex-gay therapy."
#1 10 hrs ago
It should be illegal everywhere. It's not therapy, it hasn't "cured" a single gay person, and it can cause harrowing damage to the victim. The APA condemns it, and most of its practitioners don't even have a psych degree.
#2 9 hrs ago
A person's sexual orientation or gender identity cannot be changed. The real problem is homophobia and transphobia.
